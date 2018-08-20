MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic City man was sentenced Friday on multiple counts of aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced.
Adan Otero, 27, was sentenced to 17 years in state prison. Following an evaluation at a treatment facility in Avenel, Middlesex County, Otero was determined to be repetitive and compulsive and was sentenced under the New Jersey Sex Offender Act, Tyner said.
In February, Otero pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child. An investigation by authorities found during a period of several months in 2016, Otero sexually assaulted four victims under the age of 10 throughout Atlantic City, authorities said. He was charged with endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the fifth victim.
Otero’s case was ahead of New Jersey’s bail reform; he was held in Atlantic County jail in lieu of bail.
The investigation was a cooperative effort between Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office detectives and the Atlantic City Police Department.
