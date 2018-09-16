Carousel Atlantic City icon1.jpg

ATLANTIC CITY — A 23-year-old man was in the hospital after being shot Saturday near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Grant Avenue, according to police.

At 6:30 p.m. Saturday, officers went to the scene after receiving an alert from ShotSpotter, which detects gunshots in the city.

The officers attempted to stop a car from leaving the scene but were unsuccessful.

The car was driven by the man who was shot, according to police. He drove himself to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, with a gunshot wound that did not appear to be life threatening, according to police.

The investigation was being led by the police Violent Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5788. Information can be text to tip411. Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

— John DeRosier

