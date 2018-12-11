NORTH WILDWOOD — Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. and Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy II pleaded not guilty Tuesday to simple assault and harassment charges for their roles in a fight outside a casino nightclub last month.
Fauntleroy appeared without an attorney in front of Judge Louis Belasco Jr. to address complaints filed after his involvement in the fight outside Golden Nugget Atlantic City last month. Gilliam did not appear in court. His attorney sent a letter on his behalf for a plea of not guilty to two counts of simple assault and one of harassment, Belasco said.
Fauntleroy declined to comment about his role in the fight and would not say whether he will continue to represent himself in court.
Because both Gilliam and Fauntleroy pleaded not guilty, their cases will continue to trial. A date for Fauntleroy will most likely be set for January, Belasco said. A date for Gilliam was unclear.
The complaints were filed against the two city officials by Julie Rodriguez, Gregory Aulicino and Joesph Camarata, employees of Haven Nightclub at Golden Nugget.
Gilliam and Fauntleroy were allegedly engaged in a fight with at least two other people outside Haven on Nov. 11. Summonses for simple assault and harassment were issued to Gilliam and Fauntleroy on Nov. 14.
Video footage released last month shows Gilliam exchanging punches with an unidentified individual and Fauntleroy tossing another man to the ground from behind.
The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office was asked to review the allegations for possible criminal charges to avoid any potential conflicts of interest in Atlantic County.
The complaints were later remanded to municipal court in North Wildwood, to avoid conflicts of interest locally.
Belasco read the possible penalties to Fauntleroy. He said simple assault is a disorderly offense subject to a fine of up to $1,000 plus court costs. If this is more than a first offense, Fauntleroy could face probation for a year or jail time for up to 180 days. He would have to pay restitution to any injured parties.
In July, a municipal court judge dismissed simple assault charges against Fauntleroy stemming from a domestic dispute with his wife in April.
