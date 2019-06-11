ATLANTIC CITY-- Police officers were on scene at the high school Tuesday afternoon investigating an anonymous phone call to the school.
According to a post from the department made on Twitter at about 12 p.m., students and staff were "sheltered in place" and all cars were being turned away from the school.
Superintendent Barry Caldwell did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
As of 12:30 p.m. the shelter in place was lifted. Police said they are investigating, but reported that all students and staff are safe.
