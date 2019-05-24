Friday marks the official start of summer. While families pack their coolers, dust off their beach chairs and flock to the shore, the Press of Atlantic City will be there to share in the fun.
Reporters Claire Lowe, Lauren Carroll join weatherman Joe Martucci for the #ACPressShoreTour. They will stake out three local beach towns to talk with locals and visitors enjoying the sites, smells and sounds.
We’re on our way! @clairelowe and @ACPressMartucci are hitting the Ocean City, Wildwood and Atlantic City boardwalks to kick off the #MemorialDayWeekend— Lauren Carroll (@ACPress_LC) May 24, 2019
Come find us and say hi! #acpress #mdw2019 #acpressshoretour pic.twitter.com/RuXXcaUIp5
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.