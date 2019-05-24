Ocean City Unlocks Ocean Businessman Plunge

Crowds fill the Ocean City Boardwalk last year at the start of 2018 Memorial Day weekend. The weather was expected to be nice on Saturday, rainy on Sunday and mostly dry Monday.

 Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer

Friday marks the official start of summer. While families pack their coolers, dust off their beach chairs and flock to the shore, the Press of Atlantic City will be there to share in the fun. 

Reporters Claire Lowe, Lauren Carroll join weatherman Joe Martucci for the #ACPressShoreTour. They will stake out three local beach towns to talk with locals and visitors enjoying the sites, smells and sounds.

Contact: 609-272-7239

aauble@pressofac.com

Twitter @AublePressofAC

Tags

Staff Writer

I report breaking news and cover the local stories at the Press's digital desk. I grew up in South Jersey and graduated from Johns Hopkins University in 2017 with a degree in English.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments