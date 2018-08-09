EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Eastbound lanes of the Atlantic City Expressway are closed Thursday due to a truck accident.
The accident occurred at the Fire Road bridge overpass, according to Egg Harbor Township police.
A witness said a crane was stuck underneath the overpass.
Atlantic County planning and engineering officials are checking for damage.
Police block at the intersection of Washington Ave and Fire Road @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/DVYvgz8Hn1— marissa (@marissaluca98) August 9, 2018
Fire road in the township is also closed until further notice between Washington Avenue in Egg Harbor Township and Delilah Road in Pleasantville, according to Atlantic County officials.
Route 9 in Pleasantville is also closed in the area of the Atlantic City Expressway overpass and traffic is being diverted at California Avenue to Shore Road, according to officials.
Police are on site to assist motorists but motorists are advised to avoid this area until further notice and seek alternate routes.
Thursday morning, cars were backed up on Washington Avenue in Pleasantville.
