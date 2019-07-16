crash 7/16/19

A man sweeps glass from the road after an accident Tuesday near milepost 4.3 on the Atlantic City Expressway just past the Pleasantville toll booth.

 COLT SHAW Staff Writer

PLEASANTVILLE-- Two separate car accidents that occurred within an hour of each other stalled traffic eastbound on the Atlantic City Expressway in Pleasantville Tuesday afternoon. 

The first accident, which involved 3 cars and a tractor trailer, happened at 2:48 p.m., according to State Police Lt. Theodore Schafer.   

Police and other emergency personnel walked around the two vehicles at milepost 4.1, near the Atlantic City Visitor Center parking lot. 

A truck with the name "American Way U.S. Mail" on the side appeared to have struck a red Chevrolet SUV on the driver's side.

Flares directed drivers to the right side of the road heading east into Atlantic City, and South Jersey Transportation Authority employees could be seen sweeping glass from the road.

A second accident occurred on the Expressway after traffic had already been backed up, Pleasantville Fire Captain Mathew Hartman said.

According to state police, that accident, which occured at 3:51 p.m. at mile post 5.4, involved five people in four vehicles.

All lanes had reopened to traffic as of 5 p.m. 

There were no word on the severity of the injuries, but Schafer said both accidents were considered serious. 

Staff Writer Amanda Auble contributed to this report.

