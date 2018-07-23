MAYS LANDING — Across a thick pane of scratched glass lined with chipping blue paint, Ferdinand “Freddy” Augello — charged with the 2012 murder of April Kauffman— picked up a black phone from inside the Atlantic County Jail and began to speak.
Augello, 62, of Upper Township, is the alleged Pagans motorcycle gang leader who was also charged with the attempted murder of April's husband Dr. James Kauffman and with leading an alleged drug trafficking network. He was adamant Saturday that the Pagans are a "club," not a gang, and that he had retired years ago.
Augello told The Press of Atlantic City that he maintained his innocence during a two-hour interview at the jail Saturday night, just two days before a county Superior Court judge is expected to rule on a gag order application by the state that aims to silence Augello ahead of his upcoming trial.
Augello also said he had someone posting messages for him on his Facebook account while he was in jail; Augello refused to tell a reporter the name of the person who was posting or how he was getting messages to that person. He has been in the Atlantic County jail since his Jan. 9 arrest, and a county spokeswoman has said inmates do not have access to the internet from inside the jail.
Posted on Augello's public Facebook account Sunday: "Goodnight my friends from the Atlantic Co. Justice Facility. Thanks for all your support, you can't imagine how much it means to me. Hopefully I will be talking to you tomorrow and giving you insight on my case. If I am not legally allowed to do so - I leave you with this...I actually made this video completely by myself (the video portion I mean - not the music of course) right outside my sign shop. Thanks for watching & listening, Freddy."
Judge Bernard DeLury ruled Monday afternoon in favor of gag order, saying it is in the best interest of the case to make sure there’s a fair trial.
DeLury rules in favor of gag order. Says it’s in the best interest of the case to make sure there’s a fair trial.— Erin Serpico (@ACPressSerpico) July 23, 2018
Augello’s social media accounts have also been filled with posts proclaiming his innocence, citing false narratives, grand jury transcripts and revealing evidence that has not been made public.
“I must be doing something that they don’t like,” Augello said Saturday.
In April, he pleaded not guilty and he turned down a plea deal during a pre-trial conference Thursday.
The gag order application was submitted by Chief Assistant Prosecutor Seth Levy, who argues that an unidentified victim came forward July 5, concerned for their safety and privacy because of Augello’s use of social media, specifically statements made about cooperating witnesses.
Levy argues the posts could threaten the impartiality of the jury and negatively affect co-defendants.
“With each release of content, with each additional piece of information and every line of discovery revealed, defendant Augello has the potential to taint, prejudice and disqualify an innumerable number of jurors,” Levy wrote. “The only hope for a fair trial in this case is to stem the current flow of discovery to the public.”
In June, Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced the investigation into the April Kauffman homicide would be featured on ABC’s “20/20” and would include interviews with himself and other members of the Prosecutor’s Office.
Mary Linehan, Augello’s attorney, said Thursday the gag order motion is “inconsistent with the national media attention that the Prosecutor’s Office entertained.”
Augello, holding the phone between his shoulder and ear with his fire-encircled tattoo that reads “1%" showing in full view, said the only victim in this case was April.
“Kauffman is the person who set all this up," he said, speaking about Dr. James Kauffman, who was charged in the 2012 murder-for-hire of his wife, April, before he was found dead of an apparent suicide in January in his Hudson County jail cell.
Augello’s brown eyes widened as he talked about James Kauffman's purported suicide note, calling it the "ranting of a nut job."
On July 9, DeLury ruled the letter would be provided to defense attorneys only and not for the public.
In a recent Facebook post on Sunday, Augello’s account posted that it was "one day before the possible trampling of my first amendment rights.”
“Hopefully I will be able to talk to all of you after tomorrow,” the post said.
Jury selection for Augello’s trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 11.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.