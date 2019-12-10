NORTHFIELD — The county freeholders voted Tuesday to support the Atlantic County Institute of Technology seeking a state grant of up to $40 million to expand programming and increase enrollment, after a contentious two-hour public meeting.
Dozens of teachers and school board members from other districts said the technical school’s continued expansion is “bleeding” their districts of funding and students.
They asked the freeholder board to slow down the process and do more research before supporting the grant application.
ACIT Superintendent Phil Guenther said ACIT needs to expand to meet student needs. It gets about 1,000 applications for about 500 slots each year, and this year will likely get even more.
The application process opened in October and the school has already gotten 960 applications, he said. Applications won't close until January, he said.
Now it has a chance to apply for a competitive grant from the state Department of Education, funded by passage of a ballot question in 2018, Guenther said.
It makes $275 million available for technical school expansion, and all 21 counties in New Jersey are likely to seek some of the funding.
It's a 75 percent grant, Guenterh said, with counties asked to match with a 25 percent investment. He called it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for funding with such a small matching amount.
"We are the only school in the county that can apply for the funds," Guenther said. "At some point we will be back and ask for the county to provide the 25 percent match, for whatever the final cost is."
Several in the audience said the vote shouldn't happen until the cost of the 25 percent match is known.
Guenther said he will have to come back to the freeholders to get their approval to pay the matching amount, so the vote Tuesday was not final.
"We all agree ACIT provides cutting edge programming," said Freeholder Caren Fitzpatrick. "But out population is declining. We don't have the population to warrant another high school."
Guenther said that while the population has declined, demand to attend ACIT has increased.
Freeholder Ernest Coursey, who represents Pleasantville and parts of Atlantic City, said it would be foolish not to apply for funds.
“If we don’t apply someone else will,” Coursey said. "I'm still hoping at the end of the day districts will get together and try to keep students in district."
He said he would like to hear more from districts about what they can do to offer more to keep their students.
Freeholder Director Amy Gatto said state legislators caused the problem, by restricting the funding to vocational schools, and encouraged people to lobby state legislators on the issue.
The vote was six in favor, and two abstentions with Democrats Ashleigh Bennett and Caren Fitzpatrick first failing in an attempt to table the resolution, then abstaining on the vote.
Guenther said the conceptual plans for the grant would bring the enrollment from about 1661 today to 2,130.
New programs to be funded include aviation mechanics, exercise science, auto collision technology, diesel technology, welding, and HVACR technology
The expansion would include addition of a 127,000 square foot multi purpose building between the two there now, and some additions to the main building of 17,500 square feet.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.