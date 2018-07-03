ATLANTIC CITY — Two city police officers rescued a 10-year-old swimmer from Philadelphia who could not free himself after his foot got stuck in a wood groin.
Just after 8 p.m. Thursday, Officers Darrell Catanio and Jonathan Walsh responded to the beach at South Carolina Avenue following a report of a swimmer screaming for help. The officers found a 10-year-old boy in chest-high water with waves continually crashing over his head.
Catanio, a former member of the Atlantic City Beach Patrol, entered the water to free the boy’s foot from the wood groin, which was installed to prevent beach erosion. Catanio yanked the boy’s foot free and carried him to a Beach Patrol tent nearby for medical attention.
The boy was treated on scene for an injury to his lower leg. Catanio was transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he was treated and released for an injury sustained during the rescue.
“With the summer season in full swing, we need our residents and visitors to be mindful when enjoying the beach and ocean,” a news release from the Atlantic City Police Department said. “Do not go into the water if the beach is not protected by a member of our Beach Patrol. This is not only for the safety of the swimmer, but for someone that may need to rescue them.”
