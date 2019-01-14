The suspect at a UPS warehouse in Gloucester County has been shot and detained, ending a hostage situation, the county's prosecutor says.
Earlier reports said an armed intruder held two female employees hostage at a UPS Mail Innovations Facility in Logan Township.
The two victims have no serious injuries.
Earlier, officers were seen ducked behind police cruisers with weapons drawn near a loading dock. Employees recounted hearing gunshots.
UPS released a statement Monday morning as the situation evolved.
"UPS is working with law enforcement as they respond to an active shooter situation at one of the company’s supply chain processing facilities in Logan Township, New Jersey," the statement reads."We cannot provide information about the identity of people involved at this time."
The Associated Press contributed to this report. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
