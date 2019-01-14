Police are responding to an active shooter situation at a UPS facility in Gloucester County, CBS Philly reports.
Officers were seen ducked behind police cruises with weapons drawn at a UPS Mail Innovations Facility in Logan Township.
There was no immediate information available regarding injuries.
UPS released a statement Monday morning as the situation evolved.
"UPS is working with law enforcement as they respond to an active shooter situation at one of the company’s supply chain processing facilities in Logan Township, New Jersey," the statement reads."We cannot provide information about the identity of people involved at this time."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
