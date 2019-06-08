Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America-Atlantic/Cape May County held its second Jersey Shore Bridge Walk to End Gun Violence on Saturday, taking its message across the Route 52 causeway from Somers Point to Ocean City.
In addition, the causeway was lit up orange for Wear Orange Weekend, a movement to advocate for gun violence prevention.
The goal is to bring awareness and to advocate for sensible gun laws while protecting the Second Amendment, the constitutional right to bear arms, Moms Demand Action membership lead Janet Yunghans has said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.