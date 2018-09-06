Actor Burt Reynolds, 82, has died, according to multiple reports.
NEW: Actor Burt Reynolds is dead at 82, his publicist confirms to CBS News. pic.twitter.com/Q600hrpU03— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) September 6, 2018
Reynolds is best known for his roles in Smokey and the Bandit, Deliverance and Boogie Nights.
Reynolds was nominated for his performance in Boogie Nights and won a Golden Globe in 1998 for the same performance.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.