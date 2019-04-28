The Atlantic County Utilities Authority is holding its annual Earth Day Celebration on Sunday.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Environmental Park in Egg Harbor Township at 6700 Delilah Road.

Mini-yoga sessions, native plant walks and a petting zoo will be on site.

Several new, free workshops will be offered on topics ranging from fermentation and mushroom cultivation to monarch butterflies and changes happening to the recycling industry.

