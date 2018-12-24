Happy Cities
Vineland has contracted with the ACUA for pick up of trash and recyclables. View of Vineland’s City Hall Sunday, December 7, 2014. Photo/Dave Griffin

 Dave Griffin

The Atlantic County Utilities Authority is kicking off its  shared services agreement with the city of Vineland and the Cumberland County Improvement Authority on Thursday, with a parade of trash and recycling collection trucks through Vineland's streets.

Vineland approved a five-year shared services deal with the ACUA in September for solid waste, bulky waste and recycling collection services, set to begin in January. The ACUA also started a partnership with the CCIA.

The material will be collected by the ACUA's 20 new staff members and 11 new compressed natural gas trucks, said spokesperson Amy Menzel. It will be dropped off at the Cumberland County Improvement Authority's transfer station, sorted and sold by a private company that markets recyclables called Omni.

Trash is picked up twice a week in Vineland, and recyclables once, said Menzel.

She said a private hauler had done the pick ups in the past. The city has also provided all residents with large trash and recycling bins on wheels that can be picked up and emptied by equipment on the trucks, said Menzel.

On Thursday, the ACUA is driving its new vehicles through Vineland to the CCIA's facility.

"The event will highlight a unique shared service agreement between three governmental entities that will bring high-quality and cost-efficient service to residents," the ACUA said in a press release.

The vehicles are expected to travel down Landis Avenue in Vineland between 10:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.

