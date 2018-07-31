An addiction treatment center with outpatient locations in Vineland and Turnersville is expanding its outpatient treatment services to Northfield, according to a press release from the center.
Maryville Addiction Treatment Center, which treats addictive disease and co-occurring disorders, has announced intensive outpatient and outpatient treatment services in Northfield.
The opening took place Tuesday at 1907 New Road in Northfield.
Maryville’s IOP and OP programs allow individuals to participate in community-based treatment while continuing to meet the everyday living needs of work, family life and other responsibilities, according to the company.
Maryville also operates two detox facilities in Williamstown and Pemberton.
