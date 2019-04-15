Windy Atlantic City Sunny

Strong winds in Atlantic City blowing street sign on Albany Avenue on Wednesday. Nov. 28 , 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

The strong storms have left and the power has mostly been restored. However, strong storms will whip through the region, prompting a wind advisory by the National Weather Service. 

The wind advisory will be in effect from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday. The advisory covers Cape May, Atlantic, Cumberland, and Ocean counties.

Wind Advisory

A wind advisory will be in effect from 12 p.m. Monday to 10 p.m. Monday for the counties shaded in brown. 

Given the wet ground and the power outages seen earlier in the day, additional power outages will possible across the region. In addition, vans and trucks should use caution driving on roads and especially bridges. 

"A Wind Advisory means that very windy conditions are expected... Light-weight outdoor objects such as patio furniture and garbage cans should be secured," The National Weather Service wrote in its alert. 

The strong winds will be caused by a pair of strong cold fronts. The first passed early on Monday morning, which was associated with strong thunderstorms hit the region. The second cold front will bring cooler and drier air to South Jersey. 

The increasing sunshine during the afternoon will allow the winds to mix down to the surface. Between the times of the advisory, it will be 45-60 mph. 

850 mb winds

Winds at the 850 millibar level, or about 5,000 feet, will be around 45 knots at 5 p.m. on Monday, or around 50 mph. This can mix down to the surface with a sunny sky. 
Tap to read Meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-Day Forecast

Calmer weather will be expected for the middle of the week, as high pressure from the Deep South moves in. 

Tags

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments