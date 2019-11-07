Transit Villages and a connection to Atlantic City International Airport are among the initiatives state and local stakeholders are considering to reinvigorate the Atlantic City Rail Line.
On Oct. 24, the stakeholders participated in the second of three planned teleconferences organized by state Senator Chris Brown, R-2, to discuss goals for expanding service on the line.
The topic this time was mid-term goals. Among the immediate gains: An extra train to and from Atlantic City was secured for this Thursday and Friday for the New Jersey Education Association convention, which Brown said is expected to see 15,000 attendees. In addition, officials also agreed to look for funding sources for a spur line from Atlantic City International Airport to the main line.
“A direct rail link from the airport to Atlantic City is a smart investment which will help generate more flights into an underutilized airport and help grow our hospitality industry while diversifying our economy," Brown said.
The meetings have been productive, said Janet Hewes Gasbarro, who was nominated for the NJ Transit board earlier this year and sat in on the call.
"I think things are really starting to coalesce," Gasbarro said. "The transit people are talking to the people from here and communicating."
The semi-regular meetings follow a nearly nine-month shutdown of the Atlantic City Rail Line that ended in May, some five months after the original reopening date. NJ Transit ceased operations to install federally mandated "positive train control" safety mechanisms that can correct for conductor error. Commuters found the lack of a clear timetable from the agency unacceptable, and the stopgap measures, including the bus to and from Philadelphia, insufficient. Riders put pressure on elected officials, who in turn leaned on agency employees.
Now, officials — including President of Local 54 Bob McDevitt, Casino Reinvestment Development Authority Executive Director Matt Doherty and Atlantic County Freeholder Chairwoman Amy Gatto — are looking to be more proactive with buoying the line, which many commuters rely on but has seen dropping ridership for years.
Brown sent letters to the mayors of Atlantic City, Absecon and Egg Harbor City last week saying he would advocate at the state level for Transit Village designation and funding, which allows select cities to build up pedestrian infrastructure near rail stations. Transit Villages were on the short-term wishlist in August.
Officials also discussed shifting schedules to accommodate casino workers that clock out at odd times, said Gasbarro.
It was the second since August, when stakeholders secured extra cars for the Atlantic City Airshow and announced their short-term goals including clear lines of communication in the run-up to large events in the city and beefing up marketing efforts on both ends of the line.
“By working hard as a bi-partisan team, we are improving the services of the Atlantic City Rail Line step by step - with adding extra service for events in Atlantic City and a commitment to upgrade our infrastructure - to grow and diversify our local economy," Brown said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.