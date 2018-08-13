MAYS LANDING - Three drivers and two passengers, including a two-year-old child were injured in a three-car accident Monday, police said.
At 11:05 a.m., officers responded to a report of a head-on collision involving three cars at mile marker 45 on the Black Horse Pike.
Police said Maya Sarafova, 21, of Egg Harbor Township was driving a 2017 Hyundai Sonata westbound when she crashed into the rear of a 2016 Chevy Spark attempting to make left turn, driven by George Ramp, 71, of Egg Harbor City. Sarafova's car then crossed over into the eastbound lanes, where it struck a 2010 Chrysler 300, driven by Shellise Jenkins, 32, of Williamstown. Jenkins had two passengers in her car, Cinonne Jenkins, 59, of Williamstown and a two-year-old boy.
Township of Hamilton Rescue Squad, Galloway Township Rescue Squad, Egg Harbor Township Rescue Squad, AtlantiCare Paramedics, the Laureldale, Mays Landing and Cologne fire departments and AtlantiCare Medivac also responded to the scene.
Sarafova, Cinonne Jenkins and Shellise Jenkins were taken by ambulance to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center's City Campus for treatment of injuries. The two-year-old child was transported by helicopter to DuPont Children's Hospital in Wilmington, Delaware. Ramp was treated at the scene and released, according to authorities.
Police said the accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Lawrence Fernan at 609-625-2700 ext. 575.
