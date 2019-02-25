MAYS LANDING—Just as winter weather was creeping in, three women were sleeping in the cold Mays Landings woods at night late last year.
During the day, 36-year-old El Joshua arranged “dates” for them at Atlantic City casinos and along Atlantic Avenue, forcing them to engage in sex with customers in exchange for heroin, according to court documents. Inside the Pearce road home where he held the women captive, they had to ask Joshua for permission to use the bathroom and endured threats he made using a soft air-gun.
On Thursday, the Atlantic County Prosecutors Office charged the Mays Landing man with three counts of human trafficking, two counts of criminal restraint and one count of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
In statements to police, two of the women said Joshua "used their addiction to heroin to physically control them."
An affidavit of probable cause details the conditions in which the women lived.
Two of the women told authorities that Joshua forced them to sleep in the woods and in one of his vehicles. Other times, he made them sleep in a closet or in his unfinished basement, the affidavit says.
The women told police they had to ask for permission to use the bathroom.
On Dec. 19, 2018, one of the women escaped through a window while fending off an attack from Joshua and told Hamilton Township police she was being held against her will at the Pearce Road home, the affidavit says.
The woman, who had visible injuries, informed a detective that two others were being held captive.
Police attempted a "knock and talk" at the Pearce Road house, but nobody answered, the affidavit said. A detective said there were noises inside the residence and a search warrant was then authorized.
Police left the house to prepare for the search, and Joshua drove the two remaining women to a nearby hotel "in case police came back to his house," according to the affidavit.
Before departing, the two women wrote their names on a whiteboard in a bedroom to show authorities they had been at the house. In their search, officials recovered cellphones, computers and other electronic devices, a preliminary law enforcement incident report said.
Nineteen days later, the two women were located, the affidavit said. It is unclear where and how they were found.
A week later, the FBI's Child Exploitation Task Force met with the Hamilton Township Police Department and Joshua was arrested Feb. 21. He was charged with five counts of human trafficking, two counts of criminal restraint and one count of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
"Suspect was interviewed post Miranda and provided a statement that was not consistent with statements of the victims and known facts," the affidavit says.
Joshua has a criminal history in Marion County, Florida.
In 2003, Joshua and another man, Johnny Shell, were charged with murder and robbery in the shooting death of a young couple a year prior. The State Attorney's Office in Florida dropped the murder charge after Joshua testified against Shell. Joshua was sentenced to 10 years in state prison and was released after two years and 10 months.
Outside the Mays Landing home on Monday, news vans idled along the back road. Joshua's home appeared vacant, with two boats leaning off their blocks in the backyard and stacks of tires and empty dog cages littering the ground.
A neighbor, Carl Torian, 60, said he saw the home raided a few months ago. On his Facebook page, Joshua posted Feb. 11 that he was flying to Fort Lauderdale and returned the following day.
"And this guy just got indicted and arrested last week, so there's a time lapse in there, depending on what's related," said Torian, a former Pleasantville police officer.
He’s not shocked at what was happening next door. There are only six homes on the quiet street, and police presence is rare.
“I’m surprised but I’m not,” Torian said. “I have law enforcement experience, so it’s just another report.”
Joshua is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility. His detention hearing is Wednesday.
