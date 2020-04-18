It’ll be another morning that unprotected plants or crops will be at risk of damage.
However, that will quickly yield an above average Sunday, temperature-wise. A coastal storm will just nick South Jersey on Monday, with a warmer week ahead.
Temperatures will range from just around 32 in some parts of Eagleswood, Mullica Township and Dennis Township. For much of the mainland, it will be in the mid-30s. All will be enough to bring frost to the area. At the shore, it will be around 40 degrees.
The average last frost 32-degree day is Sunday at Atlantic City City International Airport and it is Tuesday in Millville so it’s very possible that this will be it.
There will be no really chilly April nights in the seven-day forecast. In fact, we should be in the 50s by noon and then 60s on the mainland shortly after Sunday, as a southwest wind blows around a high pressure moving out to sea. It’ll be a comfortable day with a mix of clouds and sun.
Clouds will thicken Sunday night, but it will be dry. Temperatures will fall into the 40s by midnight and stay in the mid-40s all night.
I will continue to track a storm system that will roll off the North Carolina coast early Monday morning and move quickly to the northeast. The update is that this will really be a shore and Cape May County system and not much of one anywhere else.
Rain will start as early as 5 a.m. in Cape May County. From there, it will try to work to the northwest, but there won’t be much rain to go with it.
Starting Monday, the main New Jersey weather radar is expected to go down for scheduled main…
So, between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m., showers will be around. However, some of you will be 100% dry. Those places will be in western Cumberland, western Atlantic and parts of Ocean counties. Here, just expect a cloudy sky with a northeast breeze.
Elsewhere, scattered showers will be around. Cape May County and the barrier islands may see periods of rain. Rainfall totals will be 0.15 to 0.3 inches, not a soaker.
Sustained winds will be out of the northeast winds around 15-20 mph sustained, gusting in the 30s. No damage will be expected.
In terms of coastal flooding, the most susceptible areas will see a little water, but that’s it. Most of us will be fine.
After 2 p.m., we’ll remain cloudy. Winds will turn to the north. High temperatures will be similar to Saturday, in the low to mid-50s.
Temperatures will slide through the 50s and into the 40s Monday evening. The sky will clear out some at night.
Tuesday will start out with sun. Go out and enjoy some time, though do so during the morning. In the afternoon, a cold front will pass, bringing showers, or even a storm, from 2 to 8 p.m. Highs will be 60-65 degrees.
