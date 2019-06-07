The race is officially called Paddle for a Cause, a 22.5-mile trek around Absecon Island that helps raise money for cancer victims.
Among the paddlers, it's simply called "The Dean."
The event was created in 2008 by former Ventnor resident Mike May. May convinced six friends to join him in paddling from and back to a Margate beach in honor of surfing legend Dean Randazzo, who was undergoing treatment at the time for his fourth bout with Hodgkin's lymphoma.
The event will be held for the 12th time Saturday, with one major difference.
Randazzo will be in the race.
"It's time," Randazzo said. "I've been cancer-free for 11 years, so there's no excuse for me not to do it. I'm really looking forward to it."