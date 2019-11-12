After recording our first snow of the year, we’ll pass another check mark on our way to winter with mid-30s for a high and two to three temperature records to boot.
Atlantic City International Airport did not report measurable snow (greater than 0.1 inches), though it did record a trace of snow. That will be a tie for the daily record, also a trace, back in 2013.
However, we should rewrite the record books Wednesday morning. Temperatures around sunrise, our lows, will range from the upper teens on the mainland to the mid-20s at the shore. That will break the previous low temperature record of 22 degrees at the mainland A.C. Airport. Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City, may have a record, too, as long as we dip below 24 degrees there.
A record low start to the day puts us in pretty good territory to break a cold high temperature record, too. We’ll have plenty of sunshine, but it’s a weak, November sun. Furthermore, the brunt of the polar air mass, straight from the Arctic, will be overhead.
You will need to bundle up, keep the heat on in the car all day and bring your pets inside. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-30s. The record at A.C. Airport is 39 in 1968. The A.C. Marina high is 33 in 1911. History will be made.
That’s not all either. Wind chills will be below freezing all day long. In January, that’s not a big deal. In mid-November, that’s very cold.
Confidence has also increased on an even colder night Wednesday. While the brunt of the arctic air mass won’t be here, we have ideal radiational cooling conditions in which the heat from the day rapidly escapes into space — calm winds, a clear sky and low dew points.
Temperatures will fall below freezing soon after dark. We’ll be in the mid-20s everywhere by midnight. The heater will be working overtime.
I have a low temperature Thursday morning of 17 degrees inland and 24 on the mainland. Those are both 1 to 2 degrees away from the records. So, it will be possible, but I won’t call for it yet.
Thursday will see a southeast wind blow, but that will only take us from teeth chattering to “regular” cold. A mix of sun and clouds will be with us throughout the day.
Atlantic City ranks near the top for New Jersey places most impacted by climate change.
Thursday night will be close to seasonable, and that will lead to a seasonable Friday. The air will be crisp, the sun will be out and highs in the 50s means sweater weather (while also being OK for outdoor work).
Moving into the weekend, a new Canadian high pressure system will move from the Canadian Plains into New England. Off the southeastern coast will be a coastal storm. It does look like the high pressure will win out for our weekend weather, keeping us dry at the expense of chilly temperatures. Winds from the northeast to east from Saturday to Monday may lead to coastal flooding.
