It wasn’t the nicest weekend in South Jersey. Other than a taste of warm weather late Sunday, it was gloomy. However, as we begin the week and wrap up March, more comfortable weather is ahead.
Clouds will continue to clear into Monday morning. With a cold front having passed overnight, drier air has moved in.
However, colder air has not. The result will be a mild morning, ranging between 45 and 50 degrees. A light jacket will be all you need.
South Jersey is no easy place for a meteorologist.
With a mostly sunny sky and wind from the west, around 25 mph, we’ll rise into the mid- to upper 60s for highs. It will be a spectacular day, and even the beaches will be that warm due to a westerly wind pushing back the chilly sea breeze.
A second cold front will pass late in the day. That will bring in cooler air and flip our winds to the northwest. We’ll slide down into the 60s and 50s during the evening. Overnight, we’ll be in the 40s, reaching a morning low on either side of 40 to start the day.
The spring equinox will start at 11:49 p.m. Thursday in the Northern Hemisphere, the earlies…
Tuesday will start with partial sunshine and then see high clouds filter out the sun as the day goes on. This will be because the low-pressure system partially responsible for the gray weekend will move to directly east of New Jersey. We’ll get influence from that, hence the clouds.
Regardless, it will be a dry day. Cooler air will mean a high between 50-55, but that will still be within reasonable levels for this time of the year.
Final details are emerging on the April Fool’s coastal storm. In short, it will fool us.
It will go off the South Carolina coast. But that low pressure to the east of us will keep it from turning to the north, as such storms typically do. So, well out to sea it will go.
That doesn’t mean we won’t see any impact. At any point Wednesday, a rain shower may fall. At least 75% of your day will be dry, though, and my hunch is that some of you will be completely dry. It will not be a washout. Due to onshore winds and cooler air, highs will be in the jacket territory, in the upper 40s to around 50. No strong winds or coastal flooding will be expected.
We’ll clear out quickly Wednesday night.
Thursday and Friday will then be about the same — dry with sunshine and dry air.
On the mainland, we’ll reach the low 60s, with mid-50s at the shore. Expect a bit of a breeze from the north.
COVID-19 may have most of New Jersey staying home, but there are still opportunities to stay…
Also, a friendly reminder that we have radar, satellite, my three-time daily weather videos and more at pressofac.com/weather.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.