About 2:30 p.m. Monday at JD's Pub and Grille in Galloway Township, nine customers sat at the bar, and patrons sat at three tables in the dining area.
From 8 p.m. Monday, and for the indefinite future, those seats will be empty. Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday morning joined the governors of New York and Connecticut in announcing restaurants need to stop serving dine-in customers and have the option of being open only for takeout and delivery to combat the outbreak of COVID-19.
Todd Storr, who owns JD's with his brothers, heard the announcement of those restrictions and more — including the closure of gyms and casinos — on TV at the pub. He's worried about how long it will last and how his employees will get by.
"As far as the business goes, we have no choice but to abide by what the state law mandates," Storr said. "We plan to open for takeout food and see how it goes."
The closure of in-restaurant dining statewide is the latest in a cascade of school closures, event cancellations and the broad suggestion that everyone stay home and stay away from each other when possible.
Murphy on Monday also said that while the state wasn't enacting a true curfew, he was strongly suggesting that people not go out after 8 p.m.
Changes to daily life are in place or imminent, and hourly restaurant workers are bracing for what could be weeks or months without income.
"That's our biggest concern: how long it's going to last, how our employees are going to get taken care of," Storr said.
Some of the waitstaff at Romanelli's Garden Cafe in Galloway will be able to pick up work delivering orders or taking calls at the desk during the closure, said Drew Huggard, operational manager at the restaurant.
"It's a major staffing adjustment," Huggard said. "Hours of operation are gonna remain the same, as of now. The food production and quality that's coming in is gonna remain the same. It's gonna take a lot of effort to control it ... because obviously volume's gonna go down. But for the most part, we're gonna remain very similar to how we normally operate."
At Tuckahoe Inn in Beesleys Point, management decided to take the governor's recommendation one step further. They stopped offering takeout after 8 p.m. Monday.
"Basically, the owners felt that if people shouldn't be going out and going out spreads this disease, then we shouldn't encourage them to come pick up," said Matt DiNardo, manager.
The shutdown for workers will mean more than a loss of a paycheck. Many find a sense of purpose in their work, DiNardo said.
"It's really stressful for the staff," DiNardo said. "They can't work from home. A lot of people gain their sense ... of who they are from the work that they do. It's disturbing when you're used to doing that 30 hours a week and now you won't be doing that at all."
Storr of JD's called the situation "very stressful," and said an all-hands meeting was in the works.
"I've been doing this 23 years. This is the first time we've ever been through anything like this," Storr said. "There's a lot of variables, a lot of unknowns. ... We just don't know."
With its operations that last until 3 a.m., Johnny D's Pizzeria & Restaurant in Pleasantville is known for its takeout and delivery, but John Jouris, the owner, said his restaurant has seating sections that hold 45 and 25 people each, but he doesn't have waiters, servers or hosts.
"We have a lot of in-room dining. It will hurt us," said Jouris, adding he hopes he does not have to lay off anyone.
Jouris believes people should be cautious, but he also wonders if things are being blown out of proportion.
"The hysteria can be worse than the actual problem," Jouris said.
Mickey & Minnie's Inn in the Cologne section of Galloway Township started as a bar 82 years ago and has been in the Garbutt family for four generations.
Dottie Garbutt, co-owner, said she would open Tuesday, but she doesn't know how long she will stay open. If people are buying all their food at supermarkets, they may not need to order takeout or delivery.
"I don't know what to think. I'm taking it one day at a time. I'm asking for guidance from God," Garbutt said.
