MARGATE — After-hours lifeguards helped rescue a man from the ocean Sunday night, officials said.
At 6:15 p.m., city firefighters responded to the Rumson Avenue beach for a report of a person in distress in the ocean. First responders located a man on a boogie board unable to get to the shoreline.
Members of the city police department and the beach patrol's After Hours Lifeguard Emergency Response Team had already made contact with the victim, fire chief Daniel Adams said. Three lifeguards used a rescue paddle board and two swimmers with a rescue torpedo to make the rescue. The victim was brought on shore and was unharmed.
The Margate City Fire Department reminds residents and beach patrons to only swim on guarded beaches during regular patrol hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
