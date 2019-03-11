EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP − Police here are seeking a male suspect who entered a home in the Delilah Oaks development Sunday night and fled when confronted by residents, according to Lieutenant Fred Spano.
Just before midnight Sunday, the residents told police, a man entered a home on Kingsley Drive through a back door. A woman and child in encountered the man in the kitchen. Two other adults woke up and responded to the kitchen, when the man took off with property stolen from inside.
A male resident briefly gave chase but was unable to catch the suspect, who was wearing all dark clothing, police say. No injuries were reported. Detective Heather Stumpf is leading the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Egg Harbor Township Criminal Investigations Bureau at 609-926-4051, or at crimestoppersatlantic.com
