After being caught in a weekend washing machine, we will spend plenty of time drying out in the week ahead.
I hope everyone was productive inside this weekend, whether it was wrapping gifts, working on an indoor project or watching holiday movies (it was so wet for so long, I watched “It’s a Wonderful Life”). We will start Monday morning with a mix of sun and clouds.
The combination of low pressure in Nova Scotia and high pressure in the Great Plains will yield us a tight pressure gradient. Starting Monday afternoon, sustained winds of 15-25 mph, with gusts in the 30s on the mainland (40s at the shore) will be enough to topple over garbage can lids and lawn furniture. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s, feeling like around 40 with the wind chill.
Monday night will be mainly clear. The winds will remain just as strong (without the gusts). Therefore, the thermometer will not go down as low, hovering in the upper 20s on the mainland and around freezing at the shore. You’ll need the jacket and then something else, with wind chills near 20.
Strong winds will continue Tuesday morning as a punch of cold air will finally settle in. Highs will only hover around 40 degrees. Winds will decrease during the afternoon, though, so that sunny sky will try to warm us up.
The temperatures will bottom out Tuesday night with a calm wind and clear sky. The Pine Barrens will drop to 20, with 30 along the shores.
Plentiful sunshine will stay Wednesday. With high pressure overhead, temperatures will be a little warmer, in the mid-40s.
High pressure will then move offshore on Thursday. We will be in the “return flow,” meaning southerly winds. Highs pop into the low-50s as a result. Winds will pick up on Thursday.
Those of us in the Northern Hemisphere will be tilted furthest away from the sun on Friday, the winter solstice. However, it will feel exactly the opposite. We will get to have a redo of this past weekend. It will be an “inland” cutter, with low pressure moving up the Appalachian Mountains. That will put us squarely in the warm sector. Highs will be well into the 50s.
On Nov. 15, snow crippled traffic in the northern half of the state, as well as the Philadel…
Rain looks to come in two waves between Thursday night and Saturday morning. A break will occur in between those storms at some point Friday.
Regardless, flooding rains and strong winds will be likely. Unlike last weekend, the combination of the full moon Saturday and the solstice will almost surely bring widespread coastal flooding this time around.
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP — Lynn Maun heads outside her home each and every morning to a gree…
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.