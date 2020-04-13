The rest of the week’s weather will have two periods of rain, but none will be as chaotic and severe as what happened Monday. A much calmer rest of the week will be in store for South Jersey.
Destructive winds from a storm system ripped through South Jersey Monday, flattening a gas station structure in Egg Harbor Township, ripping of a Victorian home's roof in Cape May and causing widespread electrical outages.
First off, a quick recap of Monday. It was a significant wind event. Wind gusts reached 81 mph in Mystic Island, 74 mph in Beach Haven, 73 mph at Atlantic City International Airport, 72 in Cape May Harbor and 70 mph in Ocean City. At one point, around noon, over half of Atlantic City Electric customers in Longport, Commercial Township, Estell Manor and Dennis Townships were without power.
Plus, 1 to 2 inches of rain fell nearly everywhere. It is quite possible, from a personal note, it was the busiest day of weather, not related to snow, during my time at The Press.
Turning to the forecast, high pressure will continue to build in from the west Tuesday morning. Winds will greatly diminish, sustained just around 5 to 10 mph. Morning sunshine will greet the day.
However, a few pieces of mid-level energy will pass through, which will increase clouds as the day goes on. Winds from the southeast will blow in seasonable air. High temperatures will range from the low 60s in Vineland and the mainland to the mid- and upper 50s in Ventnor and the shore.
Overnight, clouds will continue to thicken. Low pressure will move off the South Carolina coast and quickly move northeastward along a stalled out front. We’ll just be on the northwestern edge with this.
Rain showers will develop between 1 and 3 a.m. Wednesday morning. The rain showers will be spotty, especially out in western Atlantic and Cumberland counties. Toward Cape May, it’ll be steadier, but still don’t anticipate it to be a straight soaker. Low temperatures will be on either side of 60 degrees.
Rain will continue at times until 7 to 9 a.m. Rain totals everywhere will be low, generally no more than a tenth of an inch, with the Cape May area slightly higher.
A massive high pressure system, located in the Southern Plains on Wednesday, will expand into our area for the rest of the day. The result will be increasing sunshine, with a few northerly gusts reaching 20 mph.
The northerly winds will pour in a healthy amount of cold, arctic air. Of course, we’re in mid-April, so it’s not bone chilling. Still, highs of only 50 degrees are about a dozen degrees below average for this time of the year, and you’ll want the jacket all day long.
Wednesday night will be mainly clear and chilly. For the Pine Barrens, expect a freeze, with temperatures right around 32. For much of the mainland, we’ll sit right above that. Meanwhile, the shore will be in the upper 30s.
Thursday will see more of that cooler air and high pressure. With a day’s worth of sunshine, though, we’ll get into the mid- and upper 50s.
So, in the sun, it will feel warmer than the air temperature.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.