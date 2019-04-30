B.L. England, the last coal powered plant in New Jersey, is set to stop operations on Wednesday after more than 50 years of burning fossil fuels, Upper Township Mayor Rich Palambo said.
"They're officially flipping the switch the morning of May 1," he said in a phone interview on Monday. They'll continue having people working at the plant as its decommissioning."
R.C. Cape May Holdings, the owner of the Beesley's Point plant, did not return requests for comment.
The 368-acre site at one point employed 100 people, but it has since dropped to about 70 workers, Palambo estimates. B.L. England will no longer be manned 24 hours a day, he said, as it ceases to provide energy to South Jersey residents.
The closure comes after the Pinelands Commission in March notified South Jersey Gas that its approval to build a controversial pipeline from Maurice River Township to the B.L. England is void now that the plant's owner, R.C. Cape May Holdings, has filed court papers saying it doesn't plan to repower the facility with natural gas.
Wind energy giant Orsted is considering using the plant to hook its turbines, proposed for federal waters off Atlantic City, into the power grid, the company has said.
The state Board of Public Utilities will decide whether to award Orsted ratepayer subsidies for its plan by July.
In the meantime, B.L. England is getting a clean-up that will be completed by the end of 2019. Its future, though, is up in the air.
Palambo said the municipality has pursued "outside counsel to guide us through this transition period."
