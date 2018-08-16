PLEASANTVILLE — At the Coalition For a Safe Community meeting and the Atlantic City community walk Thursday, its members welcomed a new guest: New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal.
The coalition in Atlantic County, which involves members of law enforcement, educators and community partners, hosts programs and events to address violence, foster relationships with police and communities and boost programming for youth.
"This is the model," Grewal said before about 60 coalition members at the monthly meeting at a community room at Faith Baptist Church. "Every county should be doing this, and have a coalition like this one. With that sort of dialogue, I am hopeful that we can address whatever issues that try to tear our communities apart by bringing us together."
Coalition Chairman Perry Mays said Thursday he wanted Grewal to visit the coalition to see its magnitude, how far it has come since its inception and all the people who are involved.
The coalition started about eight years ago as a group of eight people who came together to address gun violence in the area, he said. It has since expanded to four branches across the county: Atlantic City, Pleasantville, Egg Harbor City and Galloway Township.
“We came a long way from eight people," Mays said.
Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said he enjoys the relationship his office has with the Attorney General’s office. He said he realized he and Grewal had similar initiatives about programming in communities when Grewal served as the Bergen County Prosecutor.
“When we would talk about what we were doing, we noticed there was a synergy, and that we were in agreement with the things that needed to occur in order to reduce crime, reduce drug addiction, make our residents feel safe," Tyner said. "All things that we're working here on a daily basis."
Grewal also attended the Community Walk in Atlantic City on Thursday night, with members of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, the coalition and members of the Atlantic City Police Department.
The walks have been taking place throughout the summer in Atlantic City, Pleasantville and now Egg Harbor City to boost relationships between law enforcement and the community.
Grewal said he has been to other community meetings across the state and in other cities, but the attendance and participation at Atlantic County's is what drew him to attend.
He mentioned his priorities included being more active as an Attorney General’s Office, addressing violent crime, battling the opioid epidemic and improving law enforcement community relations.
“The way to address these problems is by coming together,” he said.
