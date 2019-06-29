The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has issued an air quality alert for all of South Jersey on Saturday for a third day in a row.
The combination of high temperatures and weak winds, due to high pressure nearby, will allow air to stagnate and turn "unhealthy for sensitive groups." These groups include children, people with asthma, heart disease and lung disease, and the elderly.
This is a code orange air quality alert, the third highest of six categories.
While the morning air quality will be OK, it will rise during the midday and afternoon. The combination of stagnant air due to high pressure overhead and sunshine will cause ozone to develop and other harmful pollutants to stay near the surface.
Air quality alerts often come with high heat. As of 11 a.m. Saturday, Atlantic City International Airport reached 90 degrees for the fourth day in a row, continuing the heat wave of at least three 90-degree or greater days. This is the first heat wave of 2019.
To prevent low air quality-related issues, avoid strenuous activity or outdoor exercise.
The Environmental Protection Agency forecasts acceptable air quality levels Sunday, which will come with the end of the heat wave.
SATURDAY LINEUP
The Blackcraft Stage
Save Face 12:05
Deadly Apples 1:25
Tatiana DeMaria 2:45
MC Lars 4:05
Hidden In Plain View 5:25
Valencia 6:45
We The Kings 8:05
Full Sail Stage
The Ones You Forgot 12:45
Oxymorrons 2:05
Shiragirl 3:25
Meg & Dia 4:45
Kaleido 6:05
The Aquabats! 7:25
Monster Energy Stage
Matt Butler 12:30
Eyes Set To Kill 1:30
Can't Swim 2:30
The Pink Spiders 3:30
CKY 4:30
Varials 5:30
Wage War 6:30
Set Your Goals 7:30
Vans 'Off The Wall' Stage
Save Ferris: 12:45
Less Than Jake 1:30
Travie McCoy 2:15
Glassjaw 3 p.m.
Andrew W.K. 3:45
Simple Plan 4:30
Atmosphere 5:15
Good Charlotte 6 p.m.
Bad Religion 6:50
311 7:45
A Day to Remember 8:50
SUNDAY LINEUP
The Blackcraft Stage
Juliet Simms
The Skatalites
Trophy Eyes
Keep Flying
Reel Big Fish
Stacked Like Pancakes
Full Sail Stage
The Doped Up Dollies
Dem Atlas
Bowling for Soup
Chali 2na & Cut Chemist
Big D and the Kids Table
Not Ur Girlfrenz
Frank Iero & The Future Violents
Monster Energy Stage
Andy Black
H20
Four Year Strong
Memphis May Fire
Set It Off
Sleeping With Sirens
Quicksand
