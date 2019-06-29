Foggy Fog Hazy Haze Sunrise
The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has issued an air quality alert for all of South Jersey on Saturday for a third day in a row. 

The combination of high temperatures and weak winds, due to high pressure nearby, will allow air to stagnate and turn "unhealthy for sensitive groups." These groups include children, people with asthma, heart disease and lung disease, and the elderly.

Air Quality Levels Saturday

The air quality level on Saturday will be in a code orange, or, unhealthy for sensitive groups. This is the third day in a row with an air quality alert in effect. 

This is a code orange air quality alert, the third highest of six categories.

While the morning air quality will be OK, it will rise during the midday and afternoon. The combination of stagnant air due to high pressure overhead and sunshine will cause ozone to develop and other harmful pollutants to stay near the surface.

Air quality alerts often come with high heat. As of 11 a.m. Saturday, Atlantic City International Airport reached 90 degrees for the fourth day in a row, continuing the heat wave of at least three 90-degree or greater days. This is the first heat wave of 2019.

To prevent low air quality-related issues, avoid strenuous activity or outdoor exercise. 

The Environmental Protection Agency forecasts acceptable air quality levels Sunday, which will come with the end of the heat wave. 

