The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has issued an air quality alert for all of South Jersey Sunday.
The combination of sunlight, high temperatures and weak winds will allow air to stagnate and turn "unhealthy for sensitive groups." These groups include children, people with asthma, heart disease and lung disease, and the elderly.
Ronda Cluff, 52, of Galloway Township, has a reaction every time she steps into the sun, or …
This is a code orange air quality alert, the third highest of six categories. While the morning air quality will be OK, it will rise during the afternoon.
To prevent low air quality-related issues, avoid strenuous activity or outdoor exercise. This is another reason to stay in an air conditioned place during the sweltering hot days upcoming.
Ground ozone is created by chemical reactions between nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds in the presence of sunlight. This is caused by industry emissions, car exhaust, gasoline vapors, among others.
Sunday has the potential to be even hotter than Saturday, with ample sunshine, when the thermometer hit 99 at Atlantic City International Airport. The sunshine helps to create ozone, while light winds prevent it from mixing out. Record heat temperatures will be likely again. Monday will see a drastic reduction in air quality, as the expense of torrential downpours and possible severe weather.
Joe's 7-Day Asset
The region is now in an Excessive Heat Warning
The 1:30 p.m. heat index has been over 105 for nearly everyone
What does the heat index forecast have to be for an excessive heat warning?
Why is this all happening?
How hot will it feel?
It'll be oppressive into the weekend
Will we be breaking any records along the way?
Six day heat waves are becomming more common
Will the ocean provide the shore with a cool down?
Watch where you walk your pets during a heat wave
There's nothing worse than stepping on your blacktop driveway on a hot summer day, right? Well, if it's too hot for bare feet, it's too hot for bare paws, too.
Using just a temperature gun and the grounds at The Press building in Pleasantville, the surface temperature of the blacktop, sidewalk and grass was measured on Wednesday.
The blacktop recorded a temperature of over 145 degrees during the afternoon. That is enough to burn both your feet, as well as your pooch's paws. The black base of our staute in front was a couple of degrees below that. Meanwhile, the white sidewalk saw a drop of nearly 30 degrees!
The reason for the swing in temperature has to do with something called albedo. Albedo is the reflective of a surface with respect to incoming radiation. Darker objects, like a driveway or many parking lots, absorb more radiation. Therefore, that heat stays within the surface, turning hotter.
Meanwhile, lightly-colored surfaces, such as a sidewalk, do a better job of reflecting radiation from the hot sun. This is not due to albedo but due to another factor called heat capacity The grass, which was the coolest of the three, holds water in the soil. This water makes its ability to heat or cool down much slower than the other objects.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.