The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has issued an air quality alert for Ocean County.
The combination of sunlight, high temperatures and weak winds will allow air to stagnate and turn "unhealthy for sensitive groups." These groups include children, people with asthma, heart disease and lung disease, and the elderly.
Ronda Cluff, 52, of Galloway Township, has a reaction every time she steps into the sun, or …
This is a code orange air quality alert, the third highest of six categories. While the morning air quality will be OK, it will rise during the midday and afternoon.
Air quality alerts often come with high heat. The region will jump over 90 degrees during the day. The only places that will not reach 90 will be in Long Beach Island, as well as the shores of the Delaware Bay thanks to a light southwest wind.
Ground ozone is created by chemical reactions between nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds in the presence of sunlight. This is caused by industry emission, car exhaust, gasoline vapors, among others. This air quality alert is not related to the smoke from the Canadian Wildfires that brought a hazy sky on Tuesday.
To prevent low air quality-related issues, avoid strenuous activity or outdoor exercise.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.