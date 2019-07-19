071919_nws_heat (7)

Runners and bicyclists made sure to get an early work out in on the Atlantic City-Ventor Boardwalk Thursday morning, before temperatures settled about 90 degrees during the day. (July 18, 2019)

 LAUREN CARROLL Multimedia Reporter

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has issued an air quality alert for Cumberland and Ocean Counties Friday.

Forecasted air quality Friday will be in the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" range for the areas shaded in orange. This includes children, the elderly and people with heat or lung disease. An air quality alert will be in effect for Ocean and Cumberland counties on Friday.

The combination of sunlight, high temperatures and weak winds will allow air to stagnate and turn "unhealthy for sensitive groups." These groups include children, people with asthma, heart disease and lung disease, and the elderly.

This is a code orange air quality alert, the third highest of six categories. While the morning air quality will be OK, it will rise during the afternoon. 

To prevent low air quality-related issues, avoid strenuous activity or outdoor exercise. This is another reason to stay in an air conditioned place during the sweltering hot days upcoming. 

Ground ozone is created by chemical reactions between nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds in the presence of sunlight. This is caused by industry emissions, car exhaust, gasoline vapors, among others.

Sunshine will break out on Friday, as South Jersey sits in the middle of a six day heat wave. The sunshine helps to create ozone, while light winds prevent it from mixing out. Expect another air quality alert on Saturday, as air temperatures reach 100 degrees on the mainland for the first time since 2012. 

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

