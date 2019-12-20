NORTH WILDWOOD — An airshow is coming to the Wildwoods next June, according to a press release.
The inaugural Wildwood Airshow will take place June 6 and June 7 over the beach, featuring military demos, aerobatics and more.
"Airshows are patriotic, family-friendly events," said Michael C. McCabe, director of the Wildwood Airshow. "Whether young or simply young at heart, the whole family will enjoy a weekend with their toes in the sand and their eyes towards the sky."
The event will kickoff Seaport Pier's summer event schedule.
"The five miles of white sand beaches, 38 blocks of boardwalk, and over 100 attractions of Wildwood drew us to this top vacation spot," said Joseph Byrne, developer of Seaport Pier.
For upgraded ticket information, visit wildwoodairshow.com.
