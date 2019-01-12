The National Weather Service added Ocean County to the winter weather advisory, placing the whole Press coverage region into the alert.
The alert, was extended on Saturday afternoon to run from 7 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. on Monday. Previously, it only covered through 7 p.m. on Sunday. However, it does look like snow will linger well into the evening toward Cape May.
"... period of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and cause caution while driving."
Snow will begin between 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. in South Jersey. Light snow will then fall overnight. During the morning and midday, a steadier snow will fall, especially in Cape May and eastern Cumberland county. Expect moderate intensity snow, with rates of 0.5 to 1.0 inch per hour.
Snow will take a long time to fully clear the region. Hammonton and Barnegat Light end during the early afternoon. Meanwhile, Cape May likely does not see the last flakes fall until close to midnight.
Snowfall totals will be highest south of the Expressway. Local county road crews have been brining the roads to melt off the snow on Thursday and Friday.
