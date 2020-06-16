Northfield FBI office

CAMDEN — A Northfield pharmaceutical sales representative, who federal authorities said orchestrated a health care fraud ring in the region over a two-year period, pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy charges during a U.S. District Court video conference.

William Hickman, 43, and his wife, Sarah, 43, who were arrested last March along with five others, originally pleaded not guilty to their participation in the multi-million-dollar health benefits fraud scheme that targeted the state health benefits plans of teachers, police officers, firefighters, state troopers and others.

During a video appearance Tuesday before federal Judge Robert B. Kugler, Hickman pleaded guilty to two of the 50 charges he was facing: conspiracy to commit wire fraud and health care fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

As part of his plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Hickman faces up to 30 years in prison without parole and agrees to a full restitution of at least $53 million, as well as forfeiture of property including $26 million.

“Essentially, what you’re going to do is give up everything you have and you’re going to get to keep the family home in exchange for a cash payment,” Kugler told Hickman.

Part of the plea agreement stipulates that charges against Sarah Hickman will be dropped by the federal government.

Sentencing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Nov. 6.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

