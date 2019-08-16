EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Five alpacas and three cows had free reign of the township Friday morning, at least until police and the creatures’ owner helped corral them near high-tension lines in the 3000 block of Tremont Avenue.
Officers responded to the Cardiff section of the township at 10:53 a.m., police said in a news release.
The animals escaped through a gate accidentally left open, police said.
The cows and alpacas were “escorted” back to their residence on Ivins Avenue, police said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.