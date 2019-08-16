Alpacas

An officer with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department corrals escaped alpacas Friday along Tremont Avenue.

 Egg Harbor Township police / provided

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Five alpacas and three cows had free reign of the township Friday morning, at least until police and the creatures’ owner helped corral them near high-tension lines in the 3000 block of Tremont Avenue.

Officers responded to the Cardiff section of the township at 10:53 a.m., police said in a news release.

The animals escaped through a gate accidentally left open, police said.

The cows and alpacas were “escorted” back to their residence on Ivins Avenue, police said.

