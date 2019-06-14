MAYS LANDING - The Atlantic County Board of Elections commissioners spent nearly two hours Wednesday reviewing 241 provisional ballots from a primary election last week that saw more than 15,000 people cast votes.
Board of Election chairwoman Evelynn (Lynn) Caterson, a Republican, was already sounding an alarm for the Democratic presidential primary election next year when voter turnout has a chance to dwarf this year's numbers.
Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill into law last year that states voters who mailed in their ballots for a previous election are automatically registered to vote by mail unless they opt out.
People who receive a mail-in ballot, but don't use it and decide to head down to their local polling place are being told that they can't vote on a machine because they requested a vote-by-mail ballot.
Under these circumstances, the person can still vote on a provisional paper ballot. These were among the ballots reviewed by the commissioners.
The Atlantic County Board of Elections is expected to meet Wednesday at 5 p.m. to open and c…
The primary election saw 11,611 machine votes and 3,649 mail-in ballots along with the 241 provisional ballots.
Caterson said a "significant number" of the 241 provisional ballots that the commissioners were counting fell into this category. She was worried that the number of provisional ballots could be overwhelmingly next year. She was hoping to spread the word that people who want to vote by machine next year need to contact their county clerk to opt of the mail-in ballot process.
During last week's primary election, Md Hossain Morshed won the Democratic primary for Council for Atlantic City's 4th Ward with 565 machine, mail-in and provisional votes unofficially.
Surajit "Milton" Chowdhury challenged 60 mail-in ballots for allegedly being sent to addresses that are not residential.
After all the machine, mail-in and provisional ballots were counted, Constance "Mandy" Days-Chapman came in second unofficially with 232 votes. Chowdhury finished third with 110 votes unofficially.
Mullica Township Mayor Christopher Silva was in the Historic Courthouse here while the commissioners reviewed the contested mail-in ballots and the provisional ballots.
The addition of the contested mail-in ballots and the provisional ballots did change the fact that the two Republican incumbents - James R. Brown and Lawrence (Larry) Riffle - will be on the ballot this fall with 282 votes and 209 votes respectively unofficially. Republican challenger William J. James fell short with 171 votes.
In Other Atlantic County Contested Races:
John Williams and Steve Martinelli were the top two vote getters in the Democratic primary for Buena Vista Township Committee with 326 and 294 votes respectively unofficially. Carlo Favretto, Jr. lost in the Democratic primary with 143 votes unofficially.
The Republican primary for Folsom Mayor saw Greg Schenker earn 121 votes unofficially versus Lou "Skip" DeStefano with 95 votes unofficially.
The Republican primary for a seat on the council in Corbin City saw Rose E. Turner defeat Williams Collins with an unofficial total of 23 versus 13 votes.
