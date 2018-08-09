GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A full day conference for family members, caregivers and professionals supporting people with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias will detail the latest news, treatment avenues, coping support and other resources for affected or interested community members.
The Alzheimer's Association's Seminar by the Shore will host guest speakers, medical experts and researchers, authors and advocates Sept. 14 at the Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club for a full day of presentations, courses and activities for impacted families or experts that work with dementia patients.
The main event, which runs from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., will follow a pre-conference film screening the day before of "His Neighbor Phil —The Ripple Effect Of Dementia."
One-third of the nation’s senior population dies with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia.
The Alzheimer’s Association projects the number of people in New Jersey with Alzheimer’s or another dementia will grow from about 180,000 people this year to 210,000 by 2025.
Seminar featured guest speaker Lori La Bey, founder of Minnesota-based advocacy group Alzheimer's Speaks, will lead a keynote address about how shifting personal and corporate attitudes towards caring for someone with dementia can have an impact on their quality of life.
Morning sessions will cover topics like grief and loss in dementia, personal experiences with younger-onset Alzheimer's disease, and guardianship and powers of attorney.
Afternoon sessions will cover activities for cognitive stimulation and managing difficult behaviors, how finances impact eligibility for community resources, and precision medicine for Alzheimer's disease.
Experts that will speak come from a range of institutions and backgrounds, including the Hospice Foundation of America, the Flora Baker Center for Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders, the Law Firm of Bratton Scott, Holy Redeemer Home Care, the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine and others.
Nurses, social workers and occupational therapists who chose to attend the seminar for continuing education credits must pay $100. The Sept. 14 conference price for all others is $45.
The pre-conference film screening on Sept. 13 costs $10, or participants can pay $50 to attend both.
The deadline for payment and registration is Sept. 7 for paper submission and Sept. 10 for online submission. For more information, call 800-272-3900 or see alz.org/delval/helping_you/conferences
