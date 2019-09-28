Question: Among some old china I received as a gift many years ago is a delicate 9-inch-high, hand-painted porcelain vase with a long neck and round base. It is hand decorated with rose colored flowers and raised gold scrolls, and its bottom is marked “CAC” inside a wreath with “Lenox” beneath the wreath. I am downsizing and soon will be selling this piece and some others. I hope you can tell me something about its maker and its likely worth. — J.G., Dorothy
Answer: You have described one of the fine porcelain American Belleek items made by Ceramic Art Co. of Trenton. Established in 1889 by Jonathan Coxon and Walter Lenox, early makers of American Belleek porcelain, the company became Lenox, Inc. in 1906.
The “CAC” mark with “Lenox” below indicates your vase was made between 1896 and 1906 at Trenton, once one of the two major pottery centers in the United States.
American Belleek fine porcelain items made from the 1880s to the early 1930s at the Trenton factory were named for the little town of Belleek, Ireland, located in County Fermanagh where superior, light-weight, translucent porcelain with a pearly glaze had been produced since 1857.
Later, when a number of Irish porcelain workers and traveling artisans came to America seeking work in factories here, they brought with them the skills and secrets used to produce Belleek porcelain. American Belleek immediately became preferred dinnerware and decorative items with popularity that lasted until the 1930s.
American Belleek items have been collected for many years, and a vase similar to yours recently sold for $195.
Question: Is it possible for you to provide some information about a sterling silver pin given to my late mother by a friend years ago? It is a 11/16-inch-wide watering can on a silver marcasite base with an arrangement of three broad blue horizontal enamel stripes. The only mark on the piece is “JJ” in a triangle. I would appreciate information about marcasite, the pin’s maker, its age and if it has value. — B.J., Mount Holly
Answer: Marcasite is a semi-precious pyrite stone. However, jewelry like yours is actually set in marcasite that has been fashioned from sterling silver or steel.
Sterling silver marcasite shines brilliantly when cut with a flat bottom and many facets. It was a favorite metal used to produce unique, fine quality jewelry during Victorian, Edwardian and Art Deco periods.
From the late 1960s through the 1980s, jewelers created silver marcasite pieces that mixed contemporary and vintage designs. They were frequently accented with colored, semi-precious stones or bold enamel decoration.
The double “JJ” in a triangle mark you describe is the insignia of the Judith Jack jewelry company created in 1969 by wife and husband team Judith and Jack Rosenberg. Their sterling marcasite bracelets, rings, earrings, charms, pendants and pins were favorite Retro and Contemporary articles popular for some time.
A late 1980s JJ sterling silver marcasite watering can pin decorated with wide blue and turquoise enamel stripes brought $45 this year.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Email: treasuresby alyce81@hotmail.com. Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
