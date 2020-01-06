Brigantine's Amy Kennedy formally launched her campaign Monday to be the Democratic candidate to challenge Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, after his party switch and 'no' vote on impeachment of President Donald Trump.

"Too many of our leaders have lost their moral compass. Trump and Van Drew are symptoms of a bigger sickness infecting our country and our politics," Kennedy said in a video announcing her run on a new campaign website. "Doing what’s right shouldn’t be complicated... Treat one another with respect. Show some compassion. And look out for others.

"But that’s not what’s happening today."

The former teacher and wife of former Rhode Island Congressman Patrick J. Kennedy joins a crowded Democratic field. It includes Montclair State University professor Brigid Harrison, who has lined up the support of six of the eight county Democratic chairs in the second district; Atlantic County freeholder Ashley Bennett; West Cape May Councilman John Francis; another Brigantine resident Robert Turkavage, who is a former FBI agent and a Republican who has switched to Democrat.

Kennedy said people in South Jersey can't find good jobs, while the richest corporations pay almost no taxes; and "our coastline is under attack from energy corporations and climate change, while environmental regulations are gutted."

Kennedy is the Education Director of The Kennedy Forum, where she works on policy change in the areas of education and mental health. She called the addiction crisis, especially opioid addition, the biggest public health crisis of our time, affecting almost every family.

"I can’t sit back and wait for things to change," said Kennedy, who has five children with her husband, the son of the late Senator Ted Kennedy, and herself comes from a South Jersey political family.

"As a fourth generation South Jerseyan, I will never turn my back on the people of this district. I’ll be an independent voice in Congress and work to get us back on the right track,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy's father Jerry Savell was a Democratic Atlantic County freeholder and a councilman in both Absecon and Pleasantville.

Last month Kennedy said she was forming an exploratory committee to determine whether she would run. 

Kennedy was born in Atlantic City and grew up in Absecon and Pleasantville. Her campaign website can be found at amykennedyforcongress.com

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Who is running the 2nd Congressional District Race? 

