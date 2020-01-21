ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Democratic Committee voted Monday night to endorse former teacher and mental health advocate Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine, to become the Democratic challenger to Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd.

Kennedy said Monday night that she and three other Democratic primary candidates from Atlantic County spoke to the committee, and then the committee voted. Kennedy said the vote was unanimous.

Atlantic City is the largest city by population in the 2nd district, with nearly 40,000 residents, Kennedy's campaign said.

The other candidates who presented were Longport's Brigid Harrison, a professor of political science and law at Montclair State University; Will Cunningham, a former staffer of Sen. Cory Booker now working for the House Oversight Committee in Washington, D.C.; Ashley Bennett, an Atlantic County freeholder and social worker. Former FBI agent and Republican-turned-Democrat Robert Turkavage, of Brigantine, was not there, Kennedy said.

“When I announced my campaign, I wanted to show families in Atlantic City that it was possible to have a leader who stood up for them. For far too long, this community has been ignored, exploited and even abandoned by the South Jersey machine—and most recently by Jeff Van Drew. It’s time to turn things around,” said Kennedy.

“Martin Luther King Day is about lifting up the voices of everyone who lives here, especially those whose voices have been marginalized. Today, we heard loudly from the 40,000 people who live in Atlantic City: you want new leadership who will be an independent voice for our district. I’d be honored to be that voice,” continued Kennedy.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

