Congressional candidate Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine, has invited her many Democratic primary opponents to a "Serving South Jersey Not Trump" event in or around Wildwood, on the day that President Donald Trump will hold a rally with Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, at the Wildwoods Convention Center.

"I look forward to an honest, transparent primary that will ensure we all have the chance to make our case to the people of South Jersey," Kennedy said in an email to the candidates. "Now is the time for us to come together and stand united against the Donald Trump/Jeff Van Drew right-wing hate machine."

She said all of the candidates will have a chance to speak, and the event will a food drive for people in need.

"Donald Trump announced that he is coming to Wildwood at the end of this month for a rally with Jeff Van Drew, who pledged his undying loyalty to Donald Trump instead of to the people of South Jersey who he was elected to represent," Kennedy said.

Van Drew switched parties to Republican last month, a day after being one of only two Democrats to vote against both articles of impeachment against the president.

"Now Trump is paying off that backroom deal with one of his patented rallies full of divisiveness and hate, right here in our backyard," Kennedy said in her email. "I believe people in New Jersey and around this country are sick and tired of back room deals and leaders who serve themselves instead of their communities. That’s why I am organizing a counter event that shows Donald Trump and Jeff Van Drew what South Jersey is really about—not divisiveness, but unity. Not hurtful and selfish actions, but selfless actions that give back to our community."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Kennedy has not yet settled on exact place and time for the event, but said it will take place in or near Wildwood the morning of January 28, and details will come soon.

