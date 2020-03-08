GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine, overwhelmingly won the Atlantic County Democratic Committee's support on Sunday, as their pick to run against Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, in November.

Mental health advocate and former teacher Kennedy received 157 votes of delegates to the convention, while Brigid Callahan Harrison, a Montclair State University professor from Longport, got 73. Three other candidates had 21 or fewer votes.

The vote separates Atlantic from the seven other counties in the district, who have chosen -- mostly through decisions by county chairmen -- to support Harrison. 

"I really feel like this was the wind in my sails to keep on moving forward towards election day," Kennedy, 41, said right after the results were announced to resounding cheers from her supporters, during the 45th annual Atlantic County Democratic Convention at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club here.

A recently released poll sponsored by New Jersey Working Families found the race to be wide open, with most voters undecided in the Democratic primary, the nonprofit announced Friday. But Kennedy still had more name recognition and support in the poll, by ALG Research, than the other candidates.

The vote also keeps Kennedy's campaign alive in the face of endorsements for Harrison, 54, from party heavyweights.

Harrison has been endorsed by U.S. Senators Robert Menendez and Cory Booker, both D-NJ; State Senate President Steve Sweeney, D-Gloucester, Cumberland, Salem; Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, both D-Atlantic. She also has the support of many unions.

Atlantic County represents 40 percent of Democratic primary voters in the district, which covers all or part of the southernmost eight counties in New Jersey.

“We started 41 votes in the hole,” Harrison said of the Atlantic City delegates, since that city’s Democratic Committee voted to support Kennedy. Forty-one of the city’s 52 delegates attended, said Parliamentarian Creed Pogue, of Estell Manor.

More than 420 people attended, said Atlantic County Democratic Chairman Michael Suleiman. A total of 337 people were qualified to vote as delegates, either because they are Democratic elected officials, municipal chairpeople or county committee members. Of them, 275 attended and 263 cast countable votes, with an additional four spoiled votes, Pogue said.

Kennedy, who was nominated by Longport Mayor Nick Russo also has the support of Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler and the Communications Workers of America.

Atlantic County Freeholder Ashley Bennett, 35, of Egg Harbor Township, stunned the crowd by announcing she was suspending her campaign because of unfair treatment by the party.

"When you are running against power and privilege, what are you going to do?" Bennett said of the two leaders Kennedy and Harrison. Kennedy has the powerful Kennedy name, connections and financing; while Harrison has the backing of most party chairman in the district and big name legislators.

"From the onset I was faced with obstacles and contradictions I believe need to be called out," Bennett said. She said she was told by other Democrats she couldn't win, even though more than 5,000 people voted for her as freeholder "in small sliver of the district."

"I’m the only one who's ever been elected to office," Bennett said. " A young African American woman like myself is the future of this party. I have to follow rules, wait my turn, be a good little trooper. But others can come off the sidelines and the first or second office they run for is Congress."

With the win, Kennedy, the education director for the Kennedy Forum and a former teacher, gets the county line in the June 2 primary.

The county line is a great advantage, because it means her name will appear under that of U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, who is running for re-election, and over those of other Democratics running unopposed in the primary for County Sheriff, Surrogate and freeholder. 

In a nonbinding presidential vote, the delegates went big for Joe Biden 205 to 48, with 10 spoiler votes, Pogue said.

Five congressional candidates qualified for the vote. In addition to Kennedy and Harrison, they were Vineland's Will Cunningham, a former staffer for Booker and at the House Oversight Committee, who got 21 votes; Bennett, who remained on the preprinted ballots and got 10 votes; and former FBI agent Robert Turkavage, 64, of Brigantine, who got 2.

West Cape May Commissioner John Francis attended, but was told his letter expressing interest was received too late for him to be included, he said.

Frederick J. LaVergne, of Port Norris, also did not qualify for the ballot.

The convention also nominated by acclimation several candidates who are running in the primary unopposed.

They included those running for re-election: U.S. Senator Cory Booker, Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler, and Atlantic County Freeholder at Large Caren Fitzpatrick.

Challengers nominated by acclimation were Ventnor Attorney Steve Dicht for Atlantic County Surrogate, to go up against incumbent Republican Jim Curcio; Atlantic County freeholder-at-large candidate Celeste Fernandez, of Egg Harbor Township, running against Freeholder John Risely; and District 3 freeholder candidate Thelma Witherspoon, of Egg Harbor Township, for the seat Bennett gave up to run for Congress.

