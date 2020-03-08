GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine, handily won the endorsement of the Atlantic County Democratic Committee members on Sunday afternoon in the 2nd Congressional District primary.

Kennedy, 41, received 157 votes, while Brigid Callahan Harrison, a Montclair State University professor from Longport, got 73 votes.

Atlantic County Freeholder Ashley Bennett, 35, of Egg Harbor Township, stunned the crowd at the 45th Atlantic County Democratic Convention here by announcing she was suspending her campaign because of unfair treatment by the party.

With the win, Kennedy, the education director for the Kennedy Forum and a former teacher, gets the county line in the June 2 primary to determine a candidate to challenge Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, in November's general election. 

It is a great advantage, because her name will appear under that of U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, who is running for re-election, and over those of other Democratics running unopposed in the primary for County Sheriff, Surrogate and freeholder. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back late for more details.

