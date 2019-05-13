VENTNOR - A 65-year-old female Atlantic City bicyclist was taken last week to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City with moderate injuries after she was hit by a jeep, police said.
A 2007 Jeep Wrangler, operated by Joseph Pasquale, 70, Ventnor, was traveling south on Cambridge Avenue on Thursday, police said. Upon entering the intersection of Cambridge and Atlantic Avenues, Pasquale's jeep struck a bicyclist that was riding westbound on Atlantic Avenue, police said.
The bicyclist, Mary Alice McCloskey was thrown from her bicycle, and as a result of the crash sustained moderate injuries, police said.
McCloskey was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center by Ventnor City Fire Department ambulance personnel for further medical treatment, police said.
Pasquale was not injured. Atlantic Avenue was closed for approximately 30 minutes, police said.
The investigation determined that McCloskey failed to observe the red traffic signal located at Cambridge and Atlantic Avenues as she was traveling westbound on Atlantic Avenue, police said.
McCloskey was issued a summons for failing to observe a traffic control device, police said.
