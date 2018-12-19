Atlantic City Police Car
Buy Now
Press archives

ATLANTIC CITY - A 29-year-old city man was arrested Tuesday for assaulting and robbing a woman during a domestic incident, according to a news release issued by Sgt. Kevin Fair Wednesday.

Jeffrey Wright was charged with armed robbery, assault, theft, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and certain persons not to possess a weapon, police said.

At 9:44 p.m. Tuesday, officer Ryan Kov was stopped by a woman in the 2300 block of Atlantic Avenue. The woman had been assaulted and robbed of her belongings at gunpoint. The suspect, Wright, had fled the area before the arrival of officers, police said.

During the officer’s investigation, Kov along with Sgt. Donnell Holland and officers Matt Schmidt and Patrick Finegan responded to a residence in the unit north block of Connecticut Avenue searching for Wright, police said.

A resident, Scott Morgan, 30, was uncooperative with the investigation and the officers, police said.

Morgan was arrested after being found to have a warrant for his arrest for contempt of court, police said. As the officers were leaving the residence, they located Wright walking in the block.

Wright was taken into custody without incident. Wright and Morgan were sent to the Atlantic County Jail, police said.

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

Tags

Staff Writer

Twenty years as a staff writer in the features department, specializing in entertainment and the arts at The Press of Atlantic City.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments